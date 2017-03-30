Prince Charles takes part in traditional Romania dancing

He took part in traditional dancing in Bucharest ahead of talks with prime minister.

Prince Charles dances with performers in Bucharest, Romania. PA

The Prince of Wales is due to hold talks with Romania's prime minister as his nine-day tour of Europe continues.

He will sit down with Sorin Grindeanu as the first full day of his visit to the country begins.

On Tuesday, Prince Charles pledged Britain's special relationship with Romania will endure as the UK formally began to sever ties with the EU.

"I know that the United Kingdom has also built a very deep and special partnership with your nation. I know that will endure, as will my own, " he said.

At the start of a day of various events, Charles took part in some traditional dancing in the capital Bucharest on Thursday.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship is in Bucharest and said the heir to the throne's visit demonstrated "soft diplomacy at work".

Charles, who is patron of the FARA Foundation, will visit an orphanage run by the charity which transforms the lives of vulnerable children and young people.

He will also have tea with the Romanian royal family before attending a reception with individuals who have contributed to Anglo-Romanian relations.

Prince Charles is given some shoes during a visit to the Village Museum PA

The prince's nine-day tour includes trips to Italy and Austria, and the Duchess of Cornwall will join him on the last two legs.