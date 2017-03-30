Westminster attacker 'killed by single gunshot to chest'

Khalid Masood was killed after the attack which claimed the lives of four people, an inquest heard.

Khalid Masood was shot dead outside Parliament. ITV News

The man who carried out the Westminster terror attack was killed by a single gunshot to his chest, an inquest has heard.

Khalid Masood, 52, was shot dead by an armed police officer after gaining access to the Palace of Westminster grounds, during his attack on March 22.

Four people were left dead in the attack which lasted just 82 seconds.

Westminster Coroner's Court heard that Masood, who lived in Birmingham, mounted the kerb twice in a Hyundai car as he sped across Westminster Bridge.

He then mounted it a third time, crashing, and then charged into the Palace of Westminster grounds armed with two knives..Adjourning the inquest to May, senior coroner Dr Fiona Wilcox said: "I take a moment to pass my sympathies to the family of Masood, who are also all victims of this incident."

Aysha Frade, Pc Keith Palmer, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes were killed in the attack. ITV News

An inquest into his four victims, Pc Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed, and American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44, who died on Westminster Bridge, was opened and adjourned by Dr Wilcox on Wednesday.