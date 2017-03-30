Son of Greggs founder jailed for indecent assaults on boys

Colin Gregg has been jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for 13 and a half years.

Colin Gregg, the son of the founder of the Greggs bakers chain, has been jailed PA

The son of the founder of the Greggs bakers chain has been jailed for 13 and a half years for indecently assaulting boys over 30 years.

Colin Gregg, 75, from Gosforth in Newcastle, was branded a "sophisticated, predatory paedophile" by a judge.

He had helped to build up the family business and also worked as a social worker and abused his positions of trust as a teacher and headteacher to sexually abuse boys, Judge Robin Mairs said.

Colin Gregg appeared to be a successful businessman, respected teacher and committed charity worker. But he exploited his position in society to abuse young boys. I would like to praise the bravery of his victims whose evidence allowed prosecutors to build a compelling case against Gregg, leading to his conviction. I hope today’s sentence brings them a sense of justice. John Dilworth, from the CPS

Gregg claimed he was the victim of a 'police witch hunt' as he continued to deny sexually abusing young boys but was convicted of nine counts of indecent assault earlier this month.

The charges relate to offences against four separate victims, aged under 15 at the time, from the 1960s to the 1990s.

He was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.