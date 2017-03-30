Woman arrested over abduction attempt of two-year-old
The little girl was allegedly snatched from her mother on the street in Leeds.
A two-year-old girl was snatched from her mother in the street by a stranger before a "public-spirited" passerby retrieved the child.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident in Leeds, West Yorkshire, yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on Tunstall Road in Beeston, Leeds at 4.29pm.
The man who stepped in to take back the child detained the woman until officers arrived.
This was clearly a very distressing incident for the little girl and her mother. We obviously have an active investigation with a suspect in custody so are limited in what we can say but we would like to recognise the public-spirited actions of the man who intervened.Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails, of Leeds District CID