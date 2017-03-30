Woman arrested over abduction attempt of two-year-old

The little girl was allegedly snatched from her mother on the street in Leeds.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after reports of an attempted abduction of a girl, two, on Tunstall Road in Beeston, Leeds Google Maps

A two-year-old girl was snatched from her mother in the street by a stranger before a "public-spirited" passerby retrieved the child.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident in Leeds, West Yorkshire, yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Tunstall Road in Beeston, Leeds at 4.29pm.

The man who stepped in to take back the child detained the woman until officers arrived.