Man held over fatal hit-and-run of four-year-old girl

Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother's arms in hospital in Merseyside.

Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother's arms after being injured in a hit-and-run Family

A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash which killed a four-year-old girl has been arrested, police have confirmed.

Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother's arms in hospital on Saturday - just a day after she was hit while walking through St Helens, Merseyside.

Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also injured in the crash. She is said to be in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police launched a manhunt for for Aidan McAteer, aged 23, in the aftermath of the crash, and revealed on Thursday that he had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was due to be questioned later in the evening.

Two other men have also been arrested over the crash.

Dean Brennan, 27, was charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle. He appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Another man, aged 23 and from Prescot, was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle but later released pending further inquiries.