Public sector companies to publish gender pay gaps

ITV

Organisations will have to publish information on any gender pay gap from Friday.

The average gender pay gap is between 13% and 18%, campaigners say.
The NHS, government departments, schools, councils and other public sector organisations will have to publish information on any gender pay gap from Friday, in a move described by unions as a "start" in tackling discrimination.

The new gender reporting legislation covers firms with more than 250 employees and from April 6 will be extended to cover private companies.

The average gender pay gap across both the public and private sectors is between 13% and 18%, campaigners say.

The gap is less for women in their 20s, at 5%, but it rises rapidly as women enter their 30s and 40s and often start to have families.

The Fawcett Society believes it will take 60 years to close the gender pay gap.
According to the Fawcett Society, which campaigns on women's issues, it will take 60 years to close the gap at the current rate of progress.

A study by website Totaljobs found that a third of employers were not prepared for the legislation, with four out of five companies surveyed not reviewing their equal pay policy.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "Publishing information on gender pay gaps in salaries and bonuses is a start, but it is just that - a start.

"To genuinely tackle the root causes of the gender pay gap, we need to understand why women are still being paid less than men and do something meaningful about it.

"We need to remove the barriers that stop women going into better paid, male-dominated professions and create more better-paid part-time and flexible jobs.

"And we must improve pay for undervalued - but vital - jobs that are predominantly done by women, like social care.

"But this won't happen just with light-touch regulation. Government should extend the law to medium-size organisations as well as large employers, and bosses that don't comply with the law should be fined."

Sam Smethers, chief executive of the Fawcett Society said: "Employers should see this as an opportunity not a threat.

"Through gender pay gap reporting they can address the productivity gap and get the best person for the job at the right level.

"But we won't close the gender pay gap until we truly enable fathers to share the care of their children, make all jobs flexible working unless there is a good business reason not to, and address the harmful segregation in our labour market which sees women concentrated in low paid work while men dominate higher paid or more senior roles."

A Government spokesperson said: "The UK is one of the first countries to require employers to publish their gender pay gap and bonus gap, covering approximately 9,000 employers and over 15 million employees - that's nearly half the national workforce.

"Reporting is the first step, allowing employers to identify the barriers to gender equality in their organisations and take action to make sure no one is held back because of their gender.

"This is backed up by our work to provide shared parental leave, new rights to flexible working and 30 hours free childcare to parents - all of which will help to tackle the gender pay gap."

