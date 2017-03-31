  • STV
  • MySTV

Funds boost to help save rare UK species from extinction

ITV

Efforts to save 20 species from extinction being backed by £4.6m lottery funding.

A chequered skipper butterfly.
A chequered skipper butterfly. Flickr/John Flannery

Efforts to save 20 of the UK's rarest species from the brink of extinction are being backed by £4.6 million in lottery funding.

Little-known and exotically-named insects such as the bearded false darkling beetle and the royal splinter cranefly, as well as plants including the prostrate perennial knawel and interrupted brome are among the 20 species being targeted for action.

A further 200 threatened species, including hedgehogs, large garden bumblebees, pine martens and lesser butterfly orchids will also be helped by the funding.

The Back from the Brink initiative will bring together leading charities and conservation bodies in the first nationwide coordinated effort to safeguard species from extinction and deliver conservation measures across England.

The scheme aims to boost conservation efforts in 150 key habitats and landscapes, and recruit and teach more than 5,500 volunteers the skills they need to study, identify and look after threatened species.

The 20 species the project aims to save from extinction are:

A black click beetle.
A black click beetle. Flickr/Katja Schulz
  • Black click beetle
  • Field wormwood
  • Shrill carder bees
  • Interrupted brome
  • Matted bryum
  • Chequered skipper butterfly
  • Northern dune tiger beetle
  • Ladybird spider
  • Narrow headed ant
  • Royal splinter cranefly
  • Variable chafer
  • Moccas beetle
  • Oak click beetle
  • Violet click beetle
  • Grey carpet moth
  • Bearded false darkling beetle
  • Cosnard's net-winged beetle
  • Purbeck mason wasp
  • Prostrate perennial knawel
A northern dune tiger beetle.
A northern dune tiger beetle. Flickr/Bernard Dupont

Projects include restoring Dorset heathland, bringing back locally extinct plants in agricultural land, create a network of grasslands in the Cotswolds, manage Sefton's dunes to help species recover, conserve Breckland grass heaths and restore and manage Rockingham Forest sites.

As part of the programme, wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation will reintroduce the chequered skipper butterfly to Rockingham Forest, near Corby, Northamptonshire, after it became extinct in England in 1975.

Next spring, Butterfly Conservation will collect 30 to 50 adults from healthy populations in Belgium and release them into a secret site in Rockingham, with the hope of more introductions in the future.

Matt Shardlow, chief executive of Buglife, another of the charities involved, said: "Bugs, beetles, ants, spiders and other invertebrates make up the majority of species on the brink of extinction.

"It is fantastic that this pathfinding partnership project will pull back so many species that could otherwise disappear forever.

"Our natural environment has never been more imperilled; dedicated work to rescue endangered plants and animals is a cornerstone of any sensible broader strategy to restore a thriving countryside."

Government conservation agency Natural England's chairman Andrew Sells said the Back from the Brink programme being supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund represented a "groundbreaking approach" to nature conservation.

"Bringing these species back from the brink cannot be achieved by one group alone.

"But by pooling resources and developing new ides, this project will add vital momentum to all our efforts," he said.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.