SpaceX makes history launching first recycled rocket

Californian space exploration company successfully recycled rocket in bid to lower costs.

California's SpaceX has launched its first recycled rocket in an historic development to lower costs and speed up operations.

The Falcon 9 rocket hoisted a satellite into orbit from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre early on Thursday evening.

It was the first time CEO Elon Musk's SpaceX had recycled a booster, which was previously used on a mission almost a year ago.

It represents a milestone for the company in its quest for re-usability, as typically rocket segments are discarded during lift-off.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk celebrates with SES Satellites' Martin Halliwell. PA

"It's an incredible milestone in the history of space," said Elon Musk, "This is going to be a huge revolution in spaceflight."

The company also brought the booster under control and landed it on a barge in the Atlantic to keep operational costs low and emphasise its reusability.

SpaceX aims to launch up to six reused boosters this year and is also working towards flying two paying customers to the moon next year.