Man charged over hit-and-run death of four-year-old girl

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital after she was struck in Merseyside crash.

Violet-Grace Youens died in her mother's arms at hospital on Saturday. PA

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a hit-and-run crash which killed a four-year-old girl.

Violet-Grace Youens died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was struck by a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta while walking with her grandmother.

Her grandmother, Angela French, 55, was also injured in the crash in St Helens, Merseyside and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Aidan McAteer, 23, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

The four-year-old was killed after being struck by a suspected stolen Ford Fiesta. PA

He had been sought by police after the incident, with his mother, Alicia McAteer, urging him to come home after recognising him in a CCTV image released after the crash.

Merseyside Police said he would appear at Liverpool, Knowsley and St Helens Adult Remand Court on Friday.

Dean Brennan, 27, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with assisting an offender, theft of a motor vehicle and the aggravating offence of allowing oneself to be carried within a stolen vehicle.

A third man, 23 and from Prescot, was arrested on suspicion of being carried in a stolen vehicle but later released pending further inquiries.