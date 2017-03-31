WW2 veteran comes out as transgender at the age of 90

Patricia, formerly known as Peter, is 'much happier' and has a 'new lease of life'.

Patricia Davies - formerly Peter - knew he was a woman at the age of three.

A World War 2 veteran has come out as transgender at the age of 90.

Patricia Davies - formerly Peter - knew he was a woman at the age of three.

Patricia said she is "a little apprehensive" but she is "much happier" and she has a "new lease of life".

Patricia was married for 63 years before the death of her wife.

She supported him but wanted it to remain a secret while she was alive.

Patricia was married for 63 years

Patricia told Good Morning Britain: "I went through life always wanting to be a female, how do I come out in the army, I would have been classified as homosexual and that meant you were shoved in the clink.

"Within six to eight weeks of coming out the army I got married, naively I suppose, I thought that if I got married all my problems of wanting to be a woman would go away and I'd be cured.

"I was always living a lie, dressing up as a female in secret. I am me, what you see is what you get and this is what you get. If people object, I'm sorry for them."

Doctors records have been changed to female and she's taking female hormones.

She said: "There was always the danger that if someone found out something awful might happen.

"No one understood the word transgender in those days so you were on dangerous ground."

Her wife helped her buy clothes and gave her advice and "stood by me in every way".

They decided to keep it a secret as they feared other people's reaction.

She died last year and Patricia joined the Beaumont society and decided to come out.

Patricia has given her first interview on International Transgender Day.

Radio presenter and broadcaster Stephanie Hirst also appeared on Good Morning Britain to speak about her transition.

Stephanie said: "It's so inspiring that she's become her true self.

"It's like a constant nagging. You know if you go out and have a drink and wake up the morning after you feel slightly disjointed from reality. I felt like that all my life."

Stephanie, who presented Capital FM Yorkshire's hit breakfast show for 11 years before deciding to become a womam, said after her transition her "world was in colour".