First images of Westminster attack survivor in hospital

Melissa Cochran photographed in hospital after her husband was tragically killed.

Westminster terror survivor Melissa Cochran's family have released the first photos of her recovering in hospital with her leg in a metal brace.

A smiling picture of Melissa on crutches is captioned "getting stronger every day" and was posted on a GoFundMe page to raise money for her children.

The American had been celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary in London with her husband, Kurt, when a car ploughed into crowds on Westminster Bridge before the driver fatally stabbed a policeman.

Kurt Cochran was among three civilians tragically killed when Khalid Masood drove into them, while Melissa and around 35 others were injured.

She suffered a broken leg, rib and cuts to her head.

Melissa Cochran in hospital and (right) with husband Kurt before the attack. GoFundMe/AP

"Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family," said her brother Clint Payne.

"She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity. So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity."

He continued: "The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place."

So far the GoFundMe page has raised £56,000.