Tributes to 'caring' pupil, 13, stabbed to death at home

The teenager was described by his school as "a kind and thoughtful young man."

Pierce Wilkinson, 13, was stabbed to death in his home in Stourbridge SWNS

A 13-year-old schoolboy who was stabbed to death alongside his mother in a "horrifying" attack at their home has been honoured in a statement by his school.

Pierce Wilkinson was attacked at around 8am on Thursday morning at the family's house in Stourbridge, West Midlands, and was pronounced dead in hospital later that morning.

His mother, Tracey Wilkinson, 50, also died in the attack while his father Peter, a 47-year-old company director, was found in the garden with serious stab wounds.

Today his school described him as a "loyal, caring and conscientious pupil."

Pierce was a loyal, caring and conscientious pupil, who will be sadly missed by all members of our school community. He always met everyone with a smile and was a kind and thoughtful young man. He was passionate about his football team, West Bromwich Albion and was devoted to his pet greyhound dog. He was a loving son and brother, our thoughts and prayers remain with his family, in particular his father Peter and his sister Lydia. Stephen Dunster, Executive Head Teacher, Redhill School, Stourbridge

Pupils are attending the school today and are being offered professional help and counselling.

Forensics enter the Wilkinson family's home on Thursday SWNS

A 23-year-old man who was arrested half an hour after the family was discovered is still being questioned by police.

The suspect, who is believed to be known to the family although not a relative, was held on suspicion of murder and wounding.

The suspect is also known to police, a spokeswoman confirmed to ITV News.