Man doused his sister in petrol and set her on fire  

ITV

Stephen Archer jailed after killing his sister Julie in a row over his father's will.

Stephen Archer

A man has been jailed for 27 years after killing his sister by dousing her in petrol and setting her on fire.

Stephen Archer was found guilty of the murder of his sister, Julie Archer, at Manchester Crown Court.

Police were called to the house when Julie's teenage daughter rang them saying she was trapped in an upstairs bedroom and her uncle had set her mother on fire.

Archer, 51, had thrown a mix of petrol and mineral spirit over Julie, which he had taken to her house to confront her over a disagreement after their father's death.

He had falsely accused his sister of having murdered their father and their uncle and doctoring a will to disinherit him.

Julie Archer, 49, was found with serious burns to her whole body. She was taken to hospital for treatment having sustained 95% burns, but died four days later.

Julie's 19-year-old daughter, Quibilah Archer-Cunningham, escaped the house by jumping from a bedroom window.

The jury heard how after setting his sister alight, Stephen Archer evaded police and hid in woodland near to Marple Bridge.

Whilst on the run, Archer sent a birthday card to his mother and a get-well-soon card to Julie.

The card to his mum said: "Mum, just a note to say I'm truly sorry for what I did to Julie, but believe she deserved it for what she did to my dad."

The card he sent his sister after setting her on fire

Senior Investigating Officer Duncan Thorpe from GMP's Serious Crime Division said: "Stephen Archer killed his sister in cold blood. Not only did he kill Julie, he did so in a way that would cause a phenomenal amount of pain and suffering.

"He has shown no remorse. Archer is a dangerous man who has broken his whole family apart. He will now spend the next 27 years in prison and will have plenty of time to contemplate exactly what he did."

The family of Julie Archer released a statement: "I would like to thank all those who helped Julie on that terrible day, from the superb neighbours who saved Quibilah, to those who helped Julie.

"I would like to thank the emergency services who helped Julie and eventually caught Stephen

"Julie was a fantastic mother, daughter, sister, Auntie and friend. She will be truly missed.

"Today's verdict has given our family some justice but nothing will bring Julie back.

"We love and miss her and she will be forever in our hearts."

