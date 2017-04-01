  • STV
Man accused of Stourbridge mother and son murder

ITV

Aaron Barley appeared in court over deaths of Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce.

Peter Wilkinson is fighting for his life while his wife Tracey and son Pierce were killed in the stabbing SWNS

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murders of a mother and son, and attempted murder of the boy's father.

Aaron Barley, 23, of no fixed abode, is charged with killing Tracey Wilkinson and her son Pierce, 13, at their home in Stourbridge.

He also faces a further charge of attempting to murder Peter Wilkinson, 47, during the "horrifying" attack at around 8am on Thursday morning.

Mrs Wilkinson, 50, was pronounced dead at her home after suffering stab injuries, while her son was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Her husband is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after suffering serious stab injuries.

A floral tribute left at the scene of the stabbing. PA

Barley, who had his right arm in a sling, was flanked by two dock officers wearing protective helmets with the visors down as he appeared before two magistrates in Birmingham.

The alleged killer spoke only once during a six-minute hearing after the court clerk asked him to give his name and address.

Barley told the clerk: "Aaron Barley, and I ain't got one (an address)."

He is due to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday.

