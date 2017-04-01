Teenage asylum seeker badly beaten in 'frenzied attack'

Youth left with a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain after attack in Croydon.

The attack happened in Croydon on Friday evening. ITV News

A teenage asylum seeker has been left with a fractured skull and a blood clot on his brain after being beaten in a "frenzied attack" by a gang in a suspected hate crime.

The 17-year-old, a Kurdish Iranian, was waiting at a bus stop with two friends in Croydon, south-east London at around 11.40pm on Friday when he was set upon by around eight youths.

They asked him where he was from, and when he told them he was an asylum seeker they chased after him and launched their attack.

Scotland Yard said the boy is in a critical condition in hospital and fighting for his life, while his two friends escaped with minor injuries.

The attack took place near The Goat public house. ITV News

Chief Superintendent Jeff Boothe, Croydon's borough commander, told reporters the teenager had been a victim of "a frenzied attack by a large number of people".

He was kicked repeatedly while on the floor, "by all accounts with members of the public asking them (his attackers) to stop".

They only did so when they heard sounds of police sirens approaching, Mr Boothe said.

Detective Sergeant Kris Blamires said: "At this early stage it is believed that about eight suspects approached the victim as he waited at a bus stop with two friends outside The Goat public house in the Shrublands.

The area was cordoned off on Saturday afternoon. ITV News

He added: "It is understood that the suspects asked the victim where he was from, and when they established that he was an asylum seeker they chased him and launched a brutal attack.

"He has sustained critical head and facial injuries as a result of this attack, which included repeated blows to the head by a large group of attackers.

"A number of people came to the aid of the victim as he lay unconscious and injured following the assault.

"The suspects are believed to have made off in the direction of the Goat Pub, Broom Road, following the attack.

"All communities stand together against hate and we would ask anyone with any information to come forward immediately."

Police are urging those who helped the boy and anyone who witnessed the attack to get in touch, calling police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.