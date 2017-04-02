  • STV
Renewed calls for release of British mother held in Iran

ITV

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a family visit as she tried to fly home with her baby.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband and daughter.
There are new calls for Iran to release a jailed British-Iranian mother as the one year anniversary of her arrest approaches.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a family visit to the country in April 2016 as she tried to board her flight home with her baby daughter Gabriella.

There are serious concerns for her physical and mental health as she is being held in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison.

The 38-year-old was detained for five months, initially in solitary confinement for over a month, before being sentenced to five years in prison over 'security charges'.

Amnesty International has designated Nazanin a prisoner of conscience.
The charity worker lost an appeal against her sentence in January but maintains her innocence.

Amnesty International has designated Nazanin a prisoner of conscience and has called on the Iranian authorities to release her immediately.

The human rights organisation say the charity worker, a dual UK-Iranian national was given an unfair trial by a Revolutionary Court.

Amnesty International UK Individuals at Risk Campaigner Kathy Voss said the fresh appeal comes during Nowruz - the Iranian New Year season , a traditional time for prisoner releases in the country.

"We sincerely hope the Iranian authorities listen to appeals for Nazanin's release this Nowruz season.

"The Iranian tradition of releasing prisoners during Iranian New Year has in the past led to some very welcome turnarounds in cases we'd campaigned on for a long time.

"Nazanin is by no means the only prisoner of conscience in Iran who should be released this Nowruz - but if she's set free and allowed to return to her family in the UK in the coming days, it will be a small but hugely valuable victory for human rights in Iran," said Kathy Voss.

Richard Ratcliffe takes part in vigil outside the Iranian Embassy in January 2017.
The Free Nazanin Campaign said Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe had still not been shown her charge sheet following the appeal or what she has been convicted of.

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of Nazanin who has been tirelessly campaigning for her release said it had been a "long year of separation, a year of our lives interrupted".

Mr Ratcliffe has also not seen his daughter for a year as Gabriella is being looked after by family members in Iran.

Sunday marks the 365th day since Nazanin's arrest and supporters of the campaign to free her will gather in London's Fortune Green, West Hampstead Park to tie yellow ribbons to a tree.

The event on Facebook invites people to join them in "keeping her name alive".

There will also be quotes from inmates at Evin prison read out, describing what they would do with one day of freedom.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested during a family visit to the country in April 2016.
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's wish reads: "My fondest dream has always been to arrive at our home, you ask me if I want to have a cup of tea, then make me one.

"I just sit back and watch you two play. This is the image I had most when in solitary confinement.

"How I wish I could watch you both dance in the middle of our sitting room to the Michael Jackson music - like when Gabriella was only tiny."

She also told how she would like to "put a huge paper on the wall" and "draw a world in which there are no prisons, walls or fences - and let Gabriella do the colouring".

Mr Ratcliffe, 42, is calling on supporters to tie ribbons on trees near them and send photos, along with their ideas of freedom, to the Free Nazanin Campaign's Facebook page.

