Appeal for baby Charlie Gard's treatment hits £1.2m target

Doctors think it is time to stop treatment for the sick eight-month-old.

Charlie Gard. Gofundme

A couple who are trying to raise £1.2 million to fund treatment for their sick baby son have hit their target.

Specialists at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London think it is time to stop providing life-support treatment to Charlie Gard, who is nearly eight months old.

Doctors say Charlie, who suffers from a rare genetic condition, should move to a palliative care regime.

More than £1,195,000 has been raised. Gofundme

Charlie's parents postman Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of Bedfont, west London, want to be allowed to take Charlie to a hospital in America where they hope he will be treated.

The couple - both in their early 30s - have launched an internet appeal on a GoFundMe website and say they need to raise £1.2 million by April 3.

Website data shows that nearly 80 000 people have pledged money and more than £1.2m as been raised.

A judge is due to analyse medical evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Monday before deciding what is in Charlie's best interests