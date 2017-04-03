Suffrage campaigner to be honoured in Parliament Square

Statue of Millicent Fawcett will be first of a woman in the famous London area.

A statue of a leading female suffrage campaigner will appear alongside Churchill in Parliament Square. PA

A leading suffrage campaigner is to be honoured with the first statue of a woman to be erected in Parliament Square, outside the Palace of Westminster.

Millicent Fawcett led the campaign for women's votes in 1866 using peaceful methods to achieve women's suffrage in contrast to the more militant tactics of the Suffragettes.

Her statue will stand alongside the likes of Sir Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela and forms part of the celebrations to mark the centenary of the Representation of the People Act 1918, which was introduced thanks to Ms Fawcett's campaigning.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: "The example Millicent Fawcett set during the struggle for equality continues to inspire the battle against the burning injustices of today.

Millicent Fawcett speaking at the Suffragette Pilgrimage in Hyde Park in 1913. PA

"It is right and proper that she is honoured in Parliament Square alongside former leaders who changed our country.

"Her statue will stand as a reminder of how politics only has value if it works for everyone in society."

Fawcett Society chief executive Sam Smethers said: "We are delighted that Millicent Fawcett, the woman who led the constitutional campaign for votes for women, will finally be honoured.

"A statue of her in Parliament Square will be a fitting tribute. Her contribution was great but she has been overlooked and unrecognised until now.

"By honouring her we also honour the wider suffrage movement."