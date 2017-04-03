Five charged over attack on asylum seeker in Croydon

The 17-year-old Kurdish Iranian victim is fighting for his life after the 'hate crime'.

The bus stop where the teenager was attacked. ITV News

Five people have been charged with a suspected hate crime after a 17-year-old asylum seeker was beaten in a "brutal attack" in Croydon.

The Kurdish Iranian teenager is fighting for his life after a gang set on him at a bus stop at around 11.40pm on Friday.

Up to 20 people are said to have watched as the teenager was kicked and punched in the attack which left him with a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain.

Met Police said the group will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court this morning.