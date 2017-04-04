Two teenagers arrested over Parliament grounds trespass

Pair arrested after allegedly climbing over barriers of Palace of Westminster.

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Palace of Westminster David Mirzoeff/PA

Two teenagers have been arrested after climbing over barriers and allegedly trespassing on the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

The boys, both 15-years-old, were arrested on suspicion of trespassing following the incident on Saturday, 1 April and have since been bailed until early May.

According to the Met Police the boys climbed over a low barrier into the car park at the southern end of the Palace before crossing back over into the public area and attempting to flee when a police officer approached them.

Officers confirmed the alleged trespass lasted approximately 30 seconds and that the youngsters did not gain access to any of the surrounding buildings.

Met Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related.