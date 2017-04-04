  • STV
  • MySTV

Six more charged over asylum seeker attack in Croydon

ITV

A Kurdish Iranian teenager was left fighting for his life after the incident on Friday.

The bus stop where the teenager was attacked.
The bus stop where the teenager was attacked. Credit: PA

Six more people have been charged in connection with a "brutal attack" on a 17-year-old asylum seeker in Croydon.

The six people, aged between 15 and 22, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

It takes the number of people charged in connection with the attack, which happened on Friday, to 13.

The new charges include racially aggravated GBH and violent disorder.

Those charged are:

  • Liam Neylen, 19, of Ferris Avenue, CR0, was charged with violent disorder
  • Ben Harman, 20, of Akabosi Close, CR0, was charged with violent disorder, racially aggravated grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving
  • A 15-year-old boy from the Croydon area was charged with violent disorder
  • A 17-year-old boy from the Croydon area was charged with violent disorder and racially aggravated grievous bodily harm
  • Ellie Leite, 19, of Shrublands Avenue, CR0, was charged with violent disorder
  • James Neves, 22, no fixed address, was charged with violent disorder

The Kurdish Iranian teenager was left fighting for his life after a gang set on him at a bus stop at around 11.40pm on Friday.

Up to 20 people are said to have watched as the teenager was kicked and punched in the attack, which left him with a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain.

Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, and a 17-year-old girl from the Croydon area will also appear in court today after being charged with violent disorder on Monday in connection with the attack.

Five others - Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24 - all appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

George Walder, who was charged with violent disorder and racially aggravated GBH, was remanded in custody, while the other four were bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on May 1.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday, a 26-year-old man arrested on Sunday and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Saturday will have no further action taken against them.

So far 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.