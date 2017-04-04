Six more charged over asylum seeker attack in Croydon

A Kurdish Iranian teenager was left fighting for his life after the incident on Friday.

The bus stop where the teenager was attacked. Credit: PA

Six more people have been charged in connection with a "brutal attack" on a 17-year-old asylum seeker in Croydon.

The six people, aged between 15 and 22, will appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

It takes the number of people charged in connection with the attack, which happened on Friday, to 13.

The new charges include racially aggravated GBH and violent disorder.

Those charged are:

Liam Neylen, 19, of Ferris Avenue, CR0, was charged with violent disorder

Ben Harman, 20, of Akabosi Close, CR0, was charged with violent disorder, racially aggravated grievous bodily harm and dangerous driving

A 15-year-old boy from the Croydon area was charged with violent disorder

A 17-year-old boy from the Croydon area was charged with violent disorder and racially aggravated grievous bodily harm

Ellie Leite, 19, of Shrublands Avenue, CR0, was charged with violent disorder

James Neves, 22, no fixed address, was charged with violent disorder

The Kurdish Iranian teenager was left fighting for his life after a gang set on him at a bus stop at around 11.40pm on Friday.

Up to 20 people are said to have watched as the teenager was kicked and punched in the attack, which left him with a fractured skull and blood clot on the brain.

Kyran Evans, 23, of Shrublands Avenue, and a 17-year-old girl from the Croydon area will also appear in court today after being charged with violent disorder on Monday in connection with the attack.

Five others - Daryl Davis, 20, Danyelle Davis 24, Barry Potts, 20, George Walder, 20, and Jack Walder, 24 - all appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

George Walder, who was charged with violent disorder and racially aggravated GBH, was remanded in custody, while the other four were bailed to appear at Croydon Crown Court on May 1.

An 18-year-old man arrested on Monday, a 26-year-old man arrested on Sunday and a 20-year-old woman arrested on Saturday will have no further action taken against them.

So far 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack.