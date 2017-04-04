Welsh police forced to pay burglar's £44,500 mobile bill

Officers mistakenly thought they had given the convict a pay as you go phone.

North Wales Police mistakenly believed the phone was Pay As You Go. PA

Police have paid a £44,500 phone bill run up on a mobile they gave to a burglar.

North Wales Police gave the Anglesey convict what they believed was a Pay As You Go phone so that they could keep tabs on him and to help him reintegrate into the community.

However, the phone was actually on a contract which police paid on a monthly basis.

When the man went to jail he gave the phone to two associates who ran up the whopping bill - equivalent to almost £250 per day over a six-month period - by streaming music and videos.

However, a subsequent criminal investigation found that because the burglar had signed no contract on how the phone should be used, his two friends were let go without charge.

The browsing and download history cannot be recovered.

Tracey Martin, a spokesperson for the force said: "North Wales Police will occasionally use inexpensive Pay As You Go mobile phones to maintain contact with vulnerable victims of crime and offenders to integrate them back into the community.

"Unfortunately on this occasion a contract phone was mistakenly given and then misused.

"The situation was dealt with as soon as it came to light in 2014 and we have since improved our procedures to ensure that it can't happen again."

The details emerged following a freedom of information request by the Daily Post newspaper.