Child in 'critical condition' after dog attack in Kent

Chatham: Dog was shot after attack. Google street view

A child is in a critical condition in hospital after being bitten by a dog.

Police said the dog was shot dead after the incident in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham, Kent on Tuesday afternoon.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody, Kent Police said.

The force has appealed to members of the public who may have footage of the incident to contact police and not to share it on social media.

Neighbours said they heard a shot fired and saw a child covered with a blanket being carried to an ambulance.

Jaspreet Uppal said: "First I heard a gunshot, there was a dog on the floor. A few officers carried out a child from the back area of the flats.

"There is a little park there. I could not see the child, they were covered. I think they were quite small."