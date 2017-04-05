Tourist hurt in Westminster attack learns to walk again

Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt died, suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and cuts.

Melissa Cochran was pictured walking up a flight of stairs. GoFundMe

The American tourist who was seriously injured in the Westminster terror attack has been pictured learning to walk again at a London hospital.

Melissa Cochran suffered a broken leg, broken ribs and cuts after she was struck by a car driven by Khalid Masood.

Her husband, 54-year-old Kurt Cochran, died during the attack last month, after he fell onto a walkway below Westminster Bridge.

Melissa Cochran, pictured alongside her husband Kurt. GoFundMe

Two photos, uploaded to a memorial page set up in memory of Kurt, show Melissa slowly walking up a flight of stairs in hospital with the help of a nurse.

A short note attached to the pictures reads: "When you doubt your power, you give power to your doubt."

Melissa Cochran suffered a broken leg in the attack last month. GoFundMe

Melissa and Kurt were on their final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the attack on March 22.

Masood, who was shot dead by a police officer after the attack, ploughed his rented car at 76mph through the crowds on the bridge and outside Parliament.

He killed two other people and injured more than 40.