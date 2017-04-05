  • STV
Lincolnshire man with cancer 'told he had hayfever'

ITV

Aaron Winstanley lost sight in one eye and hearing on the right side of his face.

Aaron Winstanley, pictured alongside his girlfriend Saraya Gallagher.
Aaron Winstanley, pictured alongside his girlfriend Saraya Gallagher.

A man who was diagnosed with hayfever and told he was "too young" to have cancer is in life-threatening condition in hospital.

Aaron Winstanley, 28, from Barton upon Humber, Lincolnshire, was initially put on a course of steroids, antibiotics and antihistamines to cure his sinus and congestion problems.

Despite losing sight in one eye and hearing on the right side of his face, doctors told him to continue their prescribed treatment for hayfever.

However his condition deteriorated and tests later showed he had a malignant tumour Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Aaron Winstanley complained of sinus issues before his condition was identified.
Aaron Winstanley complained of sinus issues before his condition was identified.

Mr Winstanley, who is currently in hospital after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy, has been offered a further six-month course of treatment with doctors unable to say how long he will live for.

His girlfriend, Saraya Gallagher, 24, questioned how his condition was not identified earlier.

She said: "He was told all kinds of things to begin with - they thought he had chronic sinusitis or hayfever. Aaron thought he had cancer but was told he was too young.

Aaron Winstanley is a keen cyclist and his work colleagues organised a sponsored bike ride to fund his treatment.
Aaron Winstanley is a keen cyclist and his work colleagues organised a sponsored bike ride to fund his treatment.

"Even when he lost his sight, they said 'you're too young'. It didn't come as a shock to him when he was told as he always thought he had cancer but you would expect a doctor to have been able to tell sooner."

Mr Winstanley's work colleagues organised a 150-mile sponsored bike ride to support his treatment and have raised almost £10,000.

