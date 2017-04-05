Spanish woman who fell to death 'feared deportation'

Miriam Macarron'Arroyo, 42, was found in the Avon Gorge, Bristol, on January 10.

A Spanish woman who fell to her death feared she was going to be deported from the UK because of Brexit, an inquest was told.

Miriam Macarron'Arroyo, 42, was found in the Avon Gorge, Bristol, on January 10, four days after she was reported missing.

Her housemate, Clare Tidman, said the care worker had an interest in politics but feared she would be forced to leave her home in Easton and sent back to Spain.

She told the inquest at Avon Coroner's Court that Miriam was "worried about Brexit and believed she would be deported one day as a result".

Another friend, Yoko Earley, added: "I was of the opinion she became depressed because of Brexit, the lack of family ties and her job, which she hated because of her health."

The court was told how Miriam previously attempted suicide and had a history of physical illness dating back to 2003.

However Assistant Coronor Myfanwy Buckeridge ruled that despite her history of mental illness, there was "no conclusive evidence" she intended to take her own life.

She said: "I have no evidence before me as to how Miriam came to be in Avon Gorge with multiple injuries.

"On the balance of probabilities I consider that was probably due to a fall, but I have no conclusive evidence that she intended to take her own life.

"I cannot rule out the fact that this may have been a tragic accident or that something she intended to do somehow went astray."