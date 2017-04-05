  • STV
  • MySTV

'Give my son a chance,' pleads father in High Court case

ITV

Chris Gard wants his eight-month-old Charlie to be kept on life support.

Eight-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome.
Eight-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome. PA

The father of an eight-month-old baby at the centre of a High Court life-support treatment battle has pleaded with the judge to give his son "a chance".

Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London believe it is time to stop providing life support treatment to Charlie Gard, however, his parents want to be allowed to take him to the US where they hope he can be treated.

Charlie suffers from a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome which causes progressive muscle weakness and means that he is deaf and unable to cry.

Medics believe that further treatment would unnecessarily prolonging Charlie's suffering.

Chris Gard carried a toy of Charlie's in his pocket, and right, Connie Yates.
Chris Gard carried a toy of Charlie's in his pocket, and right, Connie Yates. PA

But his parents, Chris Gard, 32, and Connie Yates, 31, want to keep him on life-support and have fundraised more than £1.3 million to take him to the US where it is hoped he could undergo nucleoside bypass therapy.

Charlie's parents hope the treatment would repair their baby's faulty mitochondrial DNA and help it synthase again by giving him the naturally occurring compounds that his body isn't able to produce.

In court on Wednesday Mr Gard described himself as "Charlie's proud dad", adding: "My son is the apple of my eye and I would do anything for him and I want to give him a chance. He deserves a chance.

"It doesn't mean he should have to die because he will not be like another little boy running around."

Doctors in America have said they will accept Charlie as a patient if his treatment can be paid for.
Doctors in America have said they will accept Charlie as a patient if his treatment can be paid for. PA

Mr Justice Francis is analysing issues at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London which began on Monday.

Mr Gard said he and Ms Yates believe in the treatment trial doctors in America are proposing.

"If there is no improvement we will let him go," he said.

"We just want to give him a chance. We know it is not a life. It is just having something there that could possibly improve him because he deserves a chance."

Ms Yates added: "I don't think he is suffering or I wouldn't be here."

She went on: "I don't think his brain function is as bad as what everyone else is saying."

Charlie Gard with his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates.
Charlie Gard with his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates. PA

It also emerged that Charlie's parents were described in an email as a "spanner in the works" by a doctor at GOSH.

Sophia Roper, a barrister representing the baby's parents, said the email had included the phrase: "The spanner in the works has been a parent-driven exploration of all alternatives internationally."

Ms Roper asked the intensive care specialist whether the email had been an "appropriate" way to talk about the couple's hunt for treatment.

The specialist accepted that the phrasing was "a bit clumsy".

Court proceedings were also halted for a short period on Wednesday after Ms Yates wept in court, telling the judge: "I'm sorry."

Mr Justice Francis has ruled that doctors involved in Charlie's care cannot be identified.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.