UK's first double hand transplant patient toasts surgeon

Chris King is the first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant PA

The first person in the UK to have a double hand transplant can now write, make a drink and clap his favourite rugby league team.

Chris King underwent the pioneering operation in July last year after losing his hands in a metal pressing machine accident at work four years ago.

He says writing a letter to thank his surgeon has been a highlight of his first nine months since he received his new hands at Leeds General Infirmary.

Chris King is able to write nine months after a double hand transplant PA

The 57-year-old said he is amazed how much he enjoys clapping - especially when it comes to cheering on his favourite sports teams; rugby league club Leeds Rhinos and football club Leeds United.

King was photographed showing how he can now do a range of tasks as he progresses even faster than his surgeon anticipated.

"They are my boys, they really are," he said. "It's been going fantastically."

He said he now aims to tie his own shoelaces and button up his shirt.

The double hand transplant recipient is progressing faster than anticipated PA

I can make a fist, I can hold a pen, I can do more or less the same functions as I could with my original hands. There are still limitations but I'm getting back to the full Chris again. Double hand transplant recipient Chris King

King, from Rossington near Doncaster, was close to death following the accident but medics at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital managed to save his life and enough of his lower limbs to enable the later transplant surgery.

Consultant plastic surgeon Professor Simon Kay performed Britain's first hand transplant on Mark Cahill at the LGI and also did King's double transplant.

With consultant plastic surgeon Professor Simon Kay at Leeds General Infirmary PA

King and Cahill are now friends and LGI is hoping the procedure will one day be as routine as a kidney transplant.

"Become a donor and live your life to the full like I want to live now," King said.

After the operation last year, the donor's family issued a statement which said: "Our brother was a kind, caring and considerate person who would have given the shirt off his back to help somebody in need.

"Learning that he had registered as an organ donor made our decision to support him donating so much easier."