Mother arrested on suspicion of abducting two children

Youngsters safe and well as Samantha Baldwin held by Nottinghamshire Police.

Samantha Baldwin Nottinghamshire Police

A mother has been arrested on suspicion of abducting two children.

Samantha Baldwin's arrest comes after she went missing with her two children on Monday, March 27.

On Thursday morning Nottinghamshire Police reported that all three had been found safe and well in "secluded accommodation" in the county.

Police added that the children are now being looked after by child care professionals.