Burglars drown puppy in bath during raid on Norfolk home

Police called the incident a 'particularly cruel crime'.

Benji was killed during a burglary in Great Yarmouth.

A seven-month-old puppy was drowned in the bath during a burglary in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk.

Burglars broke into a house in Cobholm Close on Wednesday 5 April and stole a number of items including a computer.

Benji, the family puppy, was found dead in the bath. It is believed he was drowned by the burglars.

Mark Phillips, Benji's owner, said the puppy was "part of the family" and his death had left them "devastated".

Detective Sergeant Richard Wallis said: "This is a particularly cruel crime and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the burglary to come forward."

