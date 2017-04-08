Woman killed on motorway as she 'chased after her dog'

The dog is believed to have run out into traffic on the M4 before the woman was struck by a van.

The M4 near Cardiff was closed for five hours while police investigated. Twitter/SWP_Roads

A 66-year-old woman who died after being hit by a Ford Transit van on a motorway is believed to have been struck as she chased after her dog.

South Wales Police said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene having been struck on the M4 near Cardiff at around 6.15pm on Friday.

The motorway was closed for five hours while police investigated.

Officers believe she followed her dog after it ran into the road and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The woman had been driving a white Volkswagen Golf.

Her family has been informed.

Anyone with information should contact 101.