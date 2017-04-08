England rugby legend Brian Moore suffers heart attack

The 55-year-old rugby legend, who played for England 64 times, is in intensive care.

Moore thanked medics for saving his life. PA

England rugby legend Brian Moore is in intensive care after having a heart attack.

The 55-year-old, who played for his country 64 times between 1987 and 1995, tweeted from St George's Hospital in London.

Moore, who now works as a TV pundit, thanked medics who "saved his life".

The former England hooker, who is from Birmingham but was brought up in Halifax, is nicknamed 'The Pitbull'

He mainly works for the BBC but also writes a column for The Daily Telegraph.