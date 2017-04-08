Police probe after teenage boy shot dead in east London

Officers found a boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, with a gunshot injury.

Police have launched a murder probe after a teenage boy was shot dead in east London.

Officers were called at 10.44pm on Friday 7 April to reports of shots heard and a teenager found injured on Roebourne Way, in North Woolwich.

Officers found a boy, believed to be in his mid-teens, with a gunshot injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next-of-kin are being informed with formal identification and a post-mortem examination set to take place.

Shortly after another man - in his early 20s - was found with a gunshot wound in the area's Claremont Close.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An incident room has been opened as detectives try to establish the circumstances of the shooting and whether they are linked.

Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.