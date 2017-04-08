Two dead and 33 rescued following fire at care home

Newgrange care home in Hertfordshire was 'well alight', firefighters said.

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Hoddesdon Fire Station

Two people have died after a fire broke out at a care home in Hertfordshire.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said 33 people had also been rescued.

Three of those rescued were taken to hospital to be treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation,

The blaze broke out at Newgrange care home in Cheshunt at around 5.50am on Saturday morning.

Hoddesdon Fire Station, who were one of the crews who attended the fire, said "the whole roof" had been "well alight".

Volunteers from the British Red Cross are providing support to those affected by the fire and are sourcing items such as walking frames to help evacuated residents.

