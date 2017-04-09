Pc Keith Palmer moved to Palace of Westminster for funeral

The police officer died in last month's Westminster terror attack.

Thousands of police officers are expected to attend Monday's funeral for Pc Keith Palmer. ITV News

The body of the police officer killed in last month's Westminster terror attack will be taken to the Palace of Westminster to lay at rest ahead of his full police funeral on Monday.

The coffin containing Pc Keith Palmer will be taken to the Chapel of St Mary Undercroft on Sunday afternoon.

The funeral for the 48-year-old married father-of-two will then be moved to Southwark Cathedral for Monday's service.

Tony Benn's coffin was held at the Palace of Westminster in March 2014, an honour also afforded to Baroness Thatcher. PA

Several thousand police officers are reportedly expected to attend his funeral in what is likely to be the largest gathering for a UK police memorial.

Pc Palmer was stabbed to death by Khalid Masood on March 22 as he defended Parliament before the attacker was shot dead by an armed officer.

Masood's car and knife attack ultimately claimed four other victims.

Pc Keith Palmer is set to be honoured with a permanent memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.