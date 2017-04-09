Victims of care home fire were women aged 91 and 89

Firefighters also rescued 33 people from the blaze in Hertfordshire.

The fire killed two people from Newgrange residential home. Hoddesdon Fire Station

A 91 and 89-year-old died in an "extremely fierce" fire at a care home.

Hertfordshire Police said both victims in Saturday's blaze at the Newgrange residential home were women.

Firefighters also rescued 33 people after flames engulfed the upper two floors of the building in Cheshunt.

Three other residents remain in a serious condition in hospital following the fire.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Two people sadly passed away during the incident.

"Formal identification has not yet taken place but they are believed to be two women, aged 91 and 89."

The fire ripped through the first floor and roof of the building. ITV News

The blaze, which was still smoldering by Saturday evening, broke out at 5.50am in the morning.

Emergency services are continuing to investigate how the fire at the 38-bed facility was started.

Dozens of firefighters were sent to tackle the inferno, which ripped through the first floor and roof of the building.

The victims were identified as being 91 and 89 years old. ITV News

Hertfordshire County Council said in a statement: "Firefighters were faced with an extremely fierce fire, well-established in the first floor and the roof of the building, which has since collapsed.

"Thirty-three residents were rescued and firefighters worked closely with police and ambulance colleagues to evacuate them to a nearby emergency reception centre."

More than £2,000 has been raised so far to help residents affected.