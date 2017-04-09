Women 'urinate on homeless man's bed and set it on fire'

Two women have been arrested after man's bedding and belongings were set on fire in Portsmouth.

The incident happened on Commercial Road in Portsmouth Google Images

A homeless man is being offered support after his belongings and bedding were set alight during a confrontation.

It was reported to police that two women were seen shouting at the man in Commercial Road in Portsmouth just before 8am.

One of them was then seen to urinate on his bedding before setting it alight.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Officers have arrested two women, a 22-year-old woman from Waterlooville and 25-year-old woman from Havant, on suspicion of criminal damage and arson.

They remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police.