Wonga warning to 245,000 UK customers over data breach

The payday lender has launched a probe into 'illegal and unauthorised access' to information.

Wonga have announced a data breach. PA

Almost 250,000 of Wonga's UK customers may have been affected by a data breach.

The payday lender has launched an investigation into "illegal and unauthorised access" to customers' personal information, both in Britain and Poland.

Stolen data might include account numbers, sort codes, addresses and the last four digits of users' bank cards.

Roughly 245,000 customers could have been targeted in the UK and 25,000 in the eastern European nation, a spokesperson confirmed.

Almost 250,000 Wonga UK customers could have been affected. PA

The firm, which said it knew something had happened by Tuesday but did not become aware of a data breach until Friday, said it believes users' accounts are secure and no action needs to be taken.

Customers have however been warned to look out for any "unusual activity".

The spokeswoman added: "Wonga is urgently investigating illegal and unauthorised access to the personal data of some of its customers in the UK and Poland.

"We are working closely with authorities and we are in the process of informing affected customers.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

The police and Information Commissioner's Office have been informed.