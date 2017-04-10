  • STV
Police search for girl needing 'urgent medical treatment'

ITV

Police released this CCTV of the girl and adults.
Police released this CCTV of the girl and adults. Met Police

A nine-year-old girl who is in "urgent need of medical treatment" is being searched for by police.

Staff at St Mary's Hospital in London told police that the girl attended hospital with her parents on Sunday after becoming unwell, but the family left before she could be treated.

It is believed the girl may have Type 1 diabetes and a high blood sugar count. If not treated immediately, she may go into a diabetic coma.

Scotland Yard said a man and woman, believed to be the child's parents, attended hospital with her at 5.42pm, and a young boy being in a pushchair was with the adults.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "The girl was initially seen by medical staff and her parents informed them that their child's name was Mashael Aldosari. Detectives are unsure if this is the child's real name as the family provided a false address to staff.

"Police know very little about the family as the adults did not provide their names to staff at the hospital. All four left the hospital at 7.44pm.

"Given the circumstances, detectives are urgently seeking the trace the young girl in order for her to receive medical treatment."

At this stage detectives believe the family could be from Kuwait, but it is not known when the family entered the country.

Mashael Aldosar is described as being less than 5ft tall and has long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey top, leggings and light coloured shoes.

The man is described as being of a heavy build and has short black hair that is receding at the front. He was last seen wearing a light coloured polo shirt with a small logo on and light coloured trousers. The woman is described as wearing a black coloured burka.

  • Anyone who has seen either Mashael Aldosari or her parents is asked to contact police immediately on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

