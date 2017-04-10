Elderly woman rescued from sun lounger in Somerset
Firefighters gave the OAP oxygen and used pedal cutters and bolt croppers to free her.
A woman has been rescued from a sun lounger after getting stuck on the hottest day of the year.
Fire crews and a medical team were called to an address on Barn Meads Road in Wellington after the woman got her leg stuck in the sun lounger on Saturday.
She was treated with oxygen and released by firemen using pedal cutters and bolt croppers.
A spokesperson for Devon and Somerset Police:
One appliance from Wellington was mobilised to reports of a person stuck in a sun lounger at the above location. On arrival crews discovered one elderly female with her leg trapped in a sun lounger. The Ambulance service was requested. Crews initially treated the casualty with first aid and oxygen therapy. Crews used pedal cutters and bolt croppers to release the female from the sun lounger."Devon and Somerset Police