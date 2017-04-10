Elderly woman rescued from sun lounger in Somerset

Firefighters gave the OAP oxygen and used pedal cutters and bolt croppers to free her.

A woman got stuck in a sun-lounger on the hottest day of the year. PA Images

A woman has been rescued from a sun lounger after getting stuck on the hottest day of the year.

Fire crews and a medical team were called to an address on Barn Meads Road in Wellington after the woman got her leg stuck in the sun lounger on Saturday.

She was treated with oxygen and released by firemen using pedal cutters and bolt croppers.

The incident took place in Wellington. ITV News

