  • STV
  • MySTV

Kitten rescued after cries heard from behind hotel wall

ITV

A housekeeper noticed miaowing and staff smashed through plasterboard in the Cotswolds.

The kitten was rescued after becoming stuck in a wall
The kitten was rescued after becoming stuck in a wall SWNS

A tabby kitten had to be rescued at a plush Cotswolds hotel after it became wedged inside one of the bedroom walls.

The kitten's desperate cries for help were heard by a housekeeper at the Swan Hotel in Bibury, Gloucestershire.

Staff rushed to the suite and smashed through the plasterboard wall to free the female kitten.

Tatty, as she has been called, is thought to be just two or three weeks old, and is now being hand-reared by the Blue Cross pet charity.

Tatty is now being hand-reared by Blue Cross
Tatty is now being hand-reared by Blue Cross SWNS

David Jones, reception manager at the Swan Hotel, said: "Our housekeeper went over to the cottage and heard little meowing noises coming from within the wall as she was cleaning the bathroom.

"Our maintenance manager cut into the plasterboard and we were able to scoop her out of the hole. She was very talkative. It's a mystery how she got in there.

"We had guests in the cottage but no reports from them that they'd heard anything so we've no idea how long she'd been in there or how she'd managed to get in there.

"We're just pleased we could get her out and she's now safe and being well-looked after by Blue Cross."

Tatty is thought to be two to three weeks old
Tatty is thought to be two to three weeks old SWNS

Selena Bennett, who is helping to hand-rear Tatty, said she is recovering well.

She said: "Tatty was reluctant to take the teat of the bottle the first night I had her, regardless of the fact that she was clearly hungry and crying loudly.

"I got up every two hours and tried various methods to get a little bit of milk in her but it took until the following afternoon before she properly fed.

"Now there is no stopping her. She's making a good recovery from her ordeal."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.