George and Charlotte's key roles in aunt Pippa's wedding

The royals will be page boy and bridesmaid as Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children George and Charlotte. PA

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be page boy and bridesmaid at their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The royal siblings will be part of the service taking place at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire on Saturday 20 May.

Pippa is marrying her financier boyfriend James Matthews - the older brother of former Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews.

The couple got engaged last summer after James is said to have proposed on a trip to the Lake District after less than a year of dating.

Pippa with fiance James Matthews. PA

Pippa leapt into the limelight in 2011 when she was bridesmaid to her sister Kate in a figure-hugging Alexander McQueen dress at the royal wedding.

Kate and husband Prince William will attend along with Prince Harry.

The wedding is set to be one of the most talked about society weddings of recent times.