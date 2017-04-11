  • STV
  • MySTV

Inflation unchanged as cost of living remains high

ITV

Jump in the cost of food and clothing offset by falling flight and fuel prices.

Inflation remains unchanged from February.
Inflation remains unchanged from February. PA

Inflation remained unchanged at 2.3% in March as a jump in the cost of food and clothing was offset by falling flight and fuel prices.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation stood unchanged from February's reading and in line with expectations.

The cost of living remains above the Bank of England's 2% target, putting pressure on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike interest rates beyond 0.25% this year.

One of the main reasons why inflation did not rise was the fact that air fares fell by 3.9% between February and March after jumping by 22.9% last year.

Air fares fell by 3.9% between February and March.

The move was driven by the timing of Easter, with Easter Sunday falling on March 27 in 2016 and on April 16 this year. The cost of flying soars around the Easter holiday period.

Fuel prices also stopped inflation from rising, with petrol dropping by 1p to 119.2p per litre between February and March, and diesel falling by 1.1p to 122.1p per litre over the period.

However, clothing and footwear costs rose by 2% between February and March in contrast to a 1% climb last year.

Clothing and footwear costs rose by 2% between February and March.

The largest upward impact came from food and non-alcoholic beverages, climbing 0.4% between February and March after falling 0.6% over the same period in 2016.

The jump was driven at large by rising price tags for margarine and crisps.

The largest upward impact came from food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The largest upward impact came from food and non-alcoholic beverages. PA

On the hike in food prices, the ONS said: "For the past two years, the price changes for food in the UK remained well below the other countries.

"This could be partly due to the supermarket price wars in the UK over this period which resulted in a downward pressure on food prices.

"However, all countries are now seeing an increase in food prices as a result of the upward trend in global food prices."

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.4% between February and March.

The Consumer Price Index including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) also hit 2.3% in March, the same rate as February's reading.

CPIH is the ONS's preferred measure of inflation, which includes costs associated with living in, maintaining and owning a home.

The Retail Price Index (RPI), a separate measure of inflation which includes council tax and mortgage interest payments, fell to 3.1% in March, down from 3.2% in February.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.