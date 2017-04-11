Queen meets Elizabeth the elephant at Bedfordshire zoo

The monarch was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh on the trip on Tuesday.

The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh. PA

The Queen has officially opened the Centre for Elephant Care on a visit to Whipsnade Zoo.

Accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch met zoo keepers and vets while touring the new home for nine Asian elephants - one of which has been named in her honour.

The Queen unveiled a plaque and watched the team carry out daily tasks including nail filing and mouth care.

Asian elephants are considered an endangered species due to poaching, human conflict and habitat loss.

Elizabeth, who is eight-months-old, was born the day before the Queen's 90th birthday and now resides in the custom-designed barn at the Bedfordshire zoo.

The Royals listened to a talk by staff at the zoo. PA

The barn has a one-metre deep soft sand flooring and set among 20 acres of paddocks.

The Zoological Society of London (ZSL), which manages Whipsnade Zoo, is involved in more than 50 conservation efforts to ensure elephants and humans can coexist peacefully, and the Queen is patron to the charity.

Whipsnade Zoo's Centre for Elephant Care opens to the public on Wednesday.