Doctors can withdraw baby's life support, judge rules

Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of London, wanted to take Charlie to the US for treatment.

PA

Doctors can withdraw life-support from a sick child against his parents wishes, a High Court judge has ruled.

Eight-month-old Charlie Gard suffers from a form of mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic condition which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage.

Doctors at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital said it was in Charlie's best interest to stop providing life support and instead move him to a palliative care regime, but his parents disagreed.

There was a scream of "no" in the court as the decision was announced by Mr Justice Frances, who had analysed evidence over three days and visited the child in hospital.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard have appealed to take their child to the US for treatment. PA

Postman Chris Gard and Connie Yates, of Bedfont, west London, wanted to be allowed to take their child to a hospital in the US for a groundbreaking trial and have raised over £1 million to cover his treatment.

However the judge ruled against the parent's wishes after a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London on Tuesday.