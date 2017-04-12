Boy's heart-warming gesture praised by police officers

Alfie Robertson, eight, handed out sweets to Keith Palmer's grieving colleagues.

A little boy who handed out sweets to police officers as they lined the streets for Pc Keith Palmer's funeral has been "inundated" with praise.

Alfie Robertson, eight, handed out Haribo to officers while they stood to observe the funeral procession of the Westminster attack victim.

The heartwarming gesture brought smiles to the faces of mourning colleagues of the 48-year-old, who was stabbed inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

As he paid respects with his grandparents on Monday to Pc Palmer, Alfie, who hopes to join the force when he's older, was filmed by ITV News.

After the footage was broadcast, a campaign to identify Alfie was shared thousands of times on Facebook.

Now the youngster has been contacted directly by many grateful officers - finding himself awash with offers of trips around Scotland Yard.

Thousands of officers lined London's streets for the funeral. PA

His mother, Avril Yull, told ITV News that her son broke from his grandparents - both retired officers - as they formed a 2.6-mile funeral cortege in Southwark.

One policewoman could be seen visibly touched as she was offered a Haribo by Alfie, from Bromley, Kent, before he moved to her colleague.

"One of the police officers said it was really touching, because when the sweets ran out Alfie ran back to his nan and said 'we need to get some more,'" Ms Yull said.

She said she learned of Alfie's gesture when her sister called to say that he'd been on TV.

Pc Keith Palmer died in the Westminster attack. ITV News

One anonymous police officer, who hoped to thank Alfie, wrote on Facebook: "I would like to share a heartwarming scene I witnessed today; a young boy, going along the procession of officers lining the street offering a Haribo to each of us.

"He offered one to every single Police Officer in the line where I was stood, and I can tell you that the gesture was very much appreciated!"

In the message, the officer said they wanted to thank Alfie by taking him on a tour of his "local nick".

"It was a very proud moment for us," Ms Yull added.

"We've been inundated with messages of thanks and offers for Alfie to go to Scotland Yard, the Houses of Parliament and Tower Bridge".