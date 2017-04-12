Woman died from 'organ failure' after Westminster attack

Andreea Cristea from Romania was thrown into the Thames during the killing spree.

Andreea Cristea was one of five victims killed in the Westminster attack Credit: Police handout

A Romanian tourist killed in the Westminster attack died from multiple organ failure after she was "knocked" into the River Thames, an inquest has heard.

Andreea Cristea was thrown into the river from Westminster Bridge during the attack on 22nd March and died in hospital 15 days later, becoming the fifth victim of the killing spree carried out by Khalid Masood.

At a short opening hearing today at Westminster Coroner's Court, Detective Superintendent John Crossley, from Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism command, told the inquest that Ms Cristea had suffered "extensive brain injuries".

He said: "During the attack she was knocked into the River Thames and was taken to the Royal London Hospital by ambulance. She was then taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital.

"Her time of death was recorded as 3.11pm on April 6."

Coroner's officer Eric Sword told the inquest a post-mortem examination had given her main cause of death as "multiple organ failure" with a secondary cause given as "head injury ... and immersion".

Ms Cristea had been visiting London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, when she was caught up in the attack.

Mr Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, did not attend Wednesday's hearing.

The inquest was adjourned to a preliminary hearing on May 19 at the Royal Courts of Justice.