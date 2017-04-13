  • STV
  • MySTV

Girl, five, died from meningitis after misdiagnosis

ITV

Kelsey Smith from Bristol was sent home by doctors three times with a 'stomach bug'.

Kelsey Smith underwent emergency surgery to remove fluid on the brain but could not be saved.
Kelsey Smith underwent emergency surgery to remove fluid on the brain but could not be saved. SWNS

The mother of a five-year-old girl who died of meningitis after being sent home by doctors have said it "cripples her inside" to know that she might have been saved.

Kelsey Smith died after GPs failed to recognise the severity of her illness and instead concluded she was suffering from a stomach bug.

Her frantic parents said they contacted doctors three times as her condition deteriorated but each time they were told to take her home.

Shortly after she was turned away for the final time she began screaming in agony and suffering fits.

The Bristol schoolgirl underwent emergency surgery but despite medics' efforts she could not be saved.

Her mother Hannah Smart, 29, said that the family were devastated by the thought that Kelsey might have been saved.

It all happened so quickly, I still can't get my head around it, even now. It just cripples me inside to think that if they had done things differently, if they had acted sooner, then Kelsey could still have been here. Looking back the signs were there and I believe the doctors should have known. They really let us and Kelsey down.
Hannah Smart
Kelsey's parents Hannah and Jamie Smart are campaigning to raise meningitis awareness.
Kelsey's parents Hannah and Jamie Smart are campaigning to raise meningitis awareness. SWNS

Kelsey first fell ill less than 48 hours before her death in February 2012, but the out-of-hours doctor her mother called diagnosed her with a stomach bug over the phone.

She was taken to the out-of-hours surgery when her symptoms persisted and she developed a rash on her stomach but was again told it was just a bug.

The youngster, from Kingswood, Bristol, was then told the same thing for a third time by her own GP who examined the girl the following morning.

Shortly afterwards the five-year-old was screaming in agony and began fitting in the car as she was driven to A&E.

The schoolgirl's parents later brought a legal action against the GP who examined Kelsey at an out-of-hours surgery.

The GP did not admit liability, but the case settled out of court for an undisclosed, five-figure sum.

Kelsey's parents said they are now campaigning to make other parents aware of the symptoms of meningitis.

"If we can make just one more person aware then it's worth it. I don't want any other parents to have to go through what we have," said Ms Smart.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.