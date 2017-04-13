Elderly rescue dog finds new home in Staffordshire

Scruffy has a fellow 17-year-old for company in the shape of Jack Russell Sam.

Scruffy (l) will see out the remainder of his days with Sam (r). SWNS

One of Britain's oldest rescue dogs has found himself a new home at the grand old age of 17 - with another elderly pooch.

Workers at the Dogs Trust worried that Scruffy the crossbreed wouldn't be re-homed after his owner became ill last month.

But despite being the charity's most senior dog - and fears that his age would put people off - Scruffy has been adopted by a new family.

And now the white-whiskered chap, who is the equivalent of 119 in dog years, is living comfortably in the home of Matthew Deery and Sarah Jarvis, as well as with their 17-year-old Jack Russell, Sam.

Scruffy has found a home with Matthew Deery and Sarah Jarvis. SWNS

The couple, from Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer Scruffy a home.

"We lost one of our dogs a few years ago and really wanted a companion for Sam, our elderly Jack Russell who's been missing his best friend.

"We knew it was time for us to open our hearts to another furry friend, as well as giving Sam someone to play and cuddle up with."

They added: "His favourite thing at the moment is going for an early morning stroll after breakfast and snuggling up on the chair.

"He's such a sweet-natured dog and we're looking forward to making 2017 a great year for him."

Chris Slight, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Evesham, said: "It's sad when older dogs get overlooked, but not Scruffy.

"He became quite the little star and we know he'll be very happy with his new owners."