Britain's prettiest streets revealed from Edinburgh to York

From iconic shopping roads to quaint hills, including one made famous in the Hovis bread adverts.

The Shambles in York has been named the prettiest street in Britain. SWNS

York's famous fourteenth century market road The Shambles has been named the prettiest street in Britain.

The street, which played host to a thriving meat market from the 14th to the 19th, is characterised by overhanging timber-framed buildings that line the road, some of which date back over 700 years.

The Royal Mile in Edinburgh's Old Town came second in the survey. SWNS

The Royal Mile of Edinburgh's Old Town scored second place in the countdown.

While the sweeping Georgian architecture of the Circus in Bath reside came in third.

Georgian Circus in Bath completed the top three. SWNS

Colourful shopfronts and cobbled streets earned Steep Hill, Lincoln, a place in the list.

While Gold Hill, made famous by Hovis in their iconic 1973 advert, appeared in sixth place.

Gold Hill in Cambridge was featured in adverts for Hovis bread. SWNS

The survey to uncover the nation's most charming streets was carried out by National Express in a bid to encourage Brits to try somewhere new this Easter weekend.

Spokesman Chris Hardy said: "We quizzed the nation, scouring the A to Z of Britain's roads, rows, avenues and lanes to uncover the top 15 UK streets you need to see.

"A long Bank Holiday weekend is right up everybody's street so we thought the time was ripe to reveal the UK's prettiest to inspire people to take somewhere new in their stride this Easter."

The Homend in Ledbury completed the list. SWNS

The list in full: