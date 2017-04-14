Britain's prettiest streets revealed from Edinburgh to York
From iconic shopping roads to quaint hills, including one made famous in the Hovis bread adverts.
York's famous fourteenth century market road The Shambles has been named the prettiest street in Britain.
The street, which played host to a thriving meat market from the 14th to the 19th, is characterised by overhanging timber-framed buildings that line the road, some of which date back over 700 years.
The Royal Mile of Edinburgh's Old Town scored second place in the countdown.
While the sweeping Georgian architecture of the Circus in Bath reside came in third.
Colourful shopfronts and cobbled streets earned Steep Hill, Lincoln, a place in the list.
While Gold Hill, made famous by Hovis in their iconic 1973 advert, appeared in sixth place.
The survey to uncover the nation's most charming streets was carried out by National Express in a bid to encourage Brits to try somewhere new this Easter weekend.
Spokesman Chris Hardy said: "We quizzed the nation, scouring the A to Z of Britain's roads, rows, avenues and lanes to uncover the top 15 UK streets you need to see.
"A long Bank Holiday weekend is right up everybody's street so we thought the time was ripe to reveal the UK's prettiest to inspire people to take somewhere new in their stride this Easter."
The list in full:
- 1. The Shambles, York
- 2. The Royal Mile, Edinburgh
- 3. The Circus, Bath
- 4. Waterside (into Southern Lane) Stratford upon Avon
- 5. Steep Hill, Lincoln
- 6. Gold Hill, Shaftesbury and Kings Parade, Cambridge
- 7. Elm Hill, Norwich
- 8. Eastgate Street, Chester
- 9. The Market Place, Devizes
- 10. Main Street, Harworth and Harbour Street, Whitstable
- 11. The Square, Winchester
- 12. Thomas Street, Wells and Gay Street, Newcastle
- 13. Cecily Hill, Cirencester and Ledbury Road, Notting Hill
- 14. Catherine Hill, Frome
- 15. The Homend, Ledbury